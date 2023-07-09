Home

News

India

Cars Narrowly Miss Being Crushed By Landslide In Himachal, Video Surfaces

Cars Narrowly Miss Being Crushed By Landslide In Himachal, Video Surfaces

Heavy rains have claimed around five lives in Himachal Pradesh as incessant downpours continued to wreak havoc in the hill state.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescued five people from an inundated house in Kullu district’s Charudu village.

Himachal Landslide: It was what we call a very close shave for several cars as they crossed a road in time in quick succession otherwise, they would have been crushed by huge rocks and boulders that slid down a mountain.

Trending Now

A video has shown massive stones rolling down from a mountain onto the road in Solan, Himachal Pradesh just moments after a few cars sped that stretch while bystanders could be heard screaming to caution the drivers.

You may like to read

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

VIDEO | Car narrowly escapes landslide triggered by heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan. pic.twitter.com/BTO9KBG4IX — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 9, 2023

Heavy rains have claimed around five lives in Himachal Pradesh as incessant downpours continued to wreak havoc in the hill state on Sunday, triggering landslides and massive floods due to a spate in all major rivers. The heavy rainfall damaged houses while horrific visuals have surfaced on the internet, showcasing the destruction caused by floods and landslides in several parts of Himachal.

Another video showed several cars being washed away in the floods caused by heavy rainfall in the Kasol area of Kullu district while another video showed a bridge connecting Aut-Banjar being washed away as the Beas River flowed ferociously in Mandi district.

Chaba Power House in Shimla was flooded after heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescued five people from an inundated house in Kullu district’s Charudu village after the Beas River’s spate. The teams safely rescued the people with the help of anchored ropes and harnesses.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu appealed to citizens to restrict themselves from going near any rivers or water bodies in view of heavy downpours expected in the next 24 hours.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES