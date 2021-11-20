A hilarious video is going viral on social media a thief’s ‘swag’ turned into an epic fail. The video was shared on Instagram by a meme page and has now gone viral with more than 8,850 views.Also Read - Viral Video: Chor Aunties Arrive in Car At Night To Steal This Thing. Netizens in Splits | WATCH

Instead of breaking into the house, the thief just walks into the house with swag in broad daylight as the owners didn't lock the main door. The video then shows the man looking around to check if no one is there or paying attention. There's a scooty and a bicycle parked in the veranda and the thief goes for the latter. He swiftly walks out the door with the cycle. However, the owner spots the thief and runs after him.

The CCTV camera didn't catch what exactly happened next but the owner catches the thief red-handed. And a few moments later, the owner is seen bringing his cycle back into the house. What made the video funnier was the meme clips inserted in between and the song Gasolina playing in the background. Netizens had a good laugh on watching the video and flooded the post's comments with laughing emojis.

Watch the viral video below: