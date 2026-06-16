‘Leave me alone’: Viral video emerges in alleged conversion, rape case involving IAF officer’s wife

The complaint alleges that the accused, a former classmate of the woman, invited her to a hotel on the pretext of a property transaction. There, he allegedly drugged and raped her, recorded objectionable videos, and later used them to blackmail her. She further claimed that he extorted Rs 3.09 lakh and tried to force her to convert to Islam.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/viral-video-emerges-alleged-conversion-rape-case-involving-iaf-officers-wife-nagpur-maharashtra-leave-me-alone-8448343/ Copy

Investigators are treating a viral video as a key piece of evidence in the case. Image Credit: @Sakalhindu_/X

A shocking case has come to light where the wife of an Indian Air Force personnel has accused her old classmate, along with others, of rape, blackmail, black magic, and forced religious conversion. So far, the police have arrested two accused, including the main suspect. The arrested men are Ayaaz Madare and Ameen Shaikh. Meanwhile, a search team has been sent to Madhya Pradesh to track down a cleric allegedly linked to the conversion.

What had happened?

The FIR states that Ayaaz allegedly drugged a 24-year-old woman during a hotel meeting on February 8, 2025. After she regained consciousness, he was accused of having taken objectionable photos and videos, which he allegedly used to threaten and blackmail her. The woman alleged that he repeatedly sexually assaulted her and extorted around Rs 4 lakh.

Video goes viral

Investigators are treating a viral video as a key piece of evidence in the case. The clip shows the woman in tears, begging the accused, Ayaaz Madare, to release her. According to the allegations, Ayaaz is seen restraining her while chanting religious verses. The woman claims she was subsequently declared “converted” and later faced an attempted sexual assault.

In Nagpur, a married woman accused redical Islamists Ayaz Madar and Amir Sheikh of calling her to a hotel, giving her an intoxicating substance, blackmailing her, demanding ₹300,000, and pressuring her to convert her religion. Following her complaint, the police arrested… pic.twitter.com/QA3DogDrli — सकल हिंदू समाज मुंबई (@Sakalhindu_) June 15, 2026

According to police, the video was provided by the survivor as evidence supporting her allegations. Authorities said they have verified its authenticity and are carrying out further cross-checks. The case surfaced only recently, despite the incident allegedly occurring over a year ago. According to police, the woman approached authorities on June 13 after confiding in her husband. Investigators said she had stayed quiet for months because she was afraid of the consequences.

The woman alleged in her complaint that Ayaaz would make her consume an unidentified liquid and then perform what he called a hypnosis or black magic ritual by muttering in Urdu and blowing on her face. She claimed these acts were followed by sexual assault. Investigators are examining a video that allegedly captures the ritual.

Forced marriage, nikah

The FIR states that on May 31, the woman was allegedly taken by Ayaaz Madare and his associate to Kalmeshwar against her will. There, a maulana from Chhindwara district allegedly performed religious rites and forced her to utter “qubool hai”. The woman claimed that she was subsequently declared converted to Islam and married to Ayaaz through a nikah ceremony. She further alleged that she was made to eat meat, recite the kalma, and was later sexually assaulted by Ayaaz at a hotel.

Police take action

The accused have been booked under the anti-black magic legislation as well as for alleged offences including rape, repeated sexual assault, extortion and blackmail. Police are also searching for the cleric who allegedly performed the conversion ritual.

According to DCP Suresh Reddy, the complaint includes allegations of rape, extortion, conversion and black magic. He said investigators are conducting forensic examinations of seized electronic devices, describing the evidence as potentially vital to the case. Police are also searching for the maulana allegedly involved in the conversion.