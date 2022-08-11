New Delhi: Several shops came crashing down like a pack of cards as it were washed away in the flash flood caused due to the heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district on Thursday. A video shared on social media showed the shops being destroyed in seconds while it were swept away in the flooded waters.Also Read - Viral Video: Horrifying Moment Shows Shark Biting Man's Hand, Watch How He Reacted
Flash floods in Himachal’s Kullu – Top points
- Himachal’s disaster management department, in a statement, said a cloudburst in Kullu district caused ten shops and three vehicles being washed away.
- No casualties have been reported in the cloudburst at Deuthi gram panchayat in Anni tehsil at around 7.30 am, the department said.
- An old bus stand and panchayat building at Deuthi are also facing the risk of being washed away.
- Revenue department officials have reached the spot to assess the situation, the department said.
- Meanwhile in Mandi district, the national highway has been blocked after a landslide in the morning, the department said.
- The Mandi District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC) said the incident occurred at 7 Mile near Pandoh due to which national highway-21 has been completely blocked for traffic. The traffic has been diverted through Kataula.