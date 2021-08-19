Agartala: A ruling BJP MLA in Tripura, Arun Chandra Bhowmik, stoked a controversy on Thursday after he purportedly told a gathering that his party activists should counter Trinamool Congress leaders in “Talibani style” if they land at Agartala airport.Also Read - 'Taliban Will Hurt Women The Most,' Says Afghanistan's First Female Air Force Pilot

The remarks were made during a felicitation ceremony for the newly inducted Union minister of state for Social Justice and Empowerment, Pratima Bhowmik at Belonia old town hall in South Tripura district. A video clip of his comments went viral on social media inviting wide criticism. Also Read - Taliban Fighters Now Seen Enjoying Ice-cream in Kabul, Viral Pic Triggers Meme Fest

Watch to believe!@BJP4Tripura leaders inciting violence with insensitive comments is now becoming a regular episode in #Tripura! Is this how @AITCofficial leaders deserve to be treated?#TripuraDeservesBetter pic.twitter.com/5zRqO0SWhn — AITC Tripura (@AITC4Tripura) August 18, 2021

Also Read - Want Good Diplomatic, Trade Ties With All Countries, Say Taliban Leaders Amid Global Concern

The TMC is trying to harm the Biplab Kumar Deb-led government in Tripura that came to power by ending the 25-year-long Communist rule. All these are happening due to the instigation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the legislator who represents Belonia constituency said in Bengali.

“I appeal to all of you that we need to attack them in Talibani style. We need to attack them once they land at the airport here. We will protect our government led by Biplab Kumar Deb with every drop of blood,” he said, as seen in the video.

Reacting to the remarks, Tripura TMC leader Subal Bhowmik demanded the BJP MLA’s arrest. “West Bengal TMC leaders were harassed last night at a private hotel in Agartala where they are staying. The incident happened after the MLA made this provocative remark,” he claimed.

The saffron camp has, however, refuted the allegations saying that the remarks were “exclusively his own” and not that of the BJP. “It is entirely his responsibility. This is not the culture of BJP, said party Tripura chief spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty, speaking to PTI.

With an eye on the Tripura Assembly polls in 2023, TMC leaders, including its national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, are visiting the hilly state frequently to try and build a base and an organisation for the party which till now has been confined to West Bengal.

Meanwhile, Bhowmik said he had made the remark as an example to justify how to counter the TMC seriously.

“I used the word Talibani to make it clear that the way the Trinamool Congress is trying to harm the BJP government in Tripura, it needs a strong reaction. Use of the word Talibani might have sent a wrong message, but my intention was just to narrate how to counter them seriously,” the BJP legislator said.

Clashes between the TMC and the BJP have been reported from Tripura over the past few weeks. On his first visit, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s convoy was allegedly attacked by BJP workers in Tripura on August 3.

The TMC also alleged that two of its MPs — Dola Sen and Aparupa Poddar — were attacked twice by BJP supporters in the South Tripura district on Independence Day. The saffron party, however, has denied the allegations, saying the TMC posed no threat to them in the state.