Dramatic video from Oman beach: A 42-year-old man from Maharashtra’s Sangli district and his six-year-old son died after they were swept away by harsh waves at a beach in Oman. His daughter, who was also swept away by the heavy current, is reportedly missing while rescuers are looking for her.Also Read - Viral Video: ITBP Constable Sings Toh Chalun From Border, His Soulful Voice Will Leave You Teary-Eyed. Watch

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The dramatic footage showed the man and his two children being pulled away by the deadly waves.

Please be cautious especially now, in view of severe rainfall alert pic.twitter.com/Lo6ga6o0t4 — Shikha Goel, IPS (@Shikhagoel_IPS) July 12, 2022

Shashikant Mhamane, his wife and their children – 9-year-old Shreya and six-year-old Shreyas, who lived in Dubai, were visiting neighbouring Oman on Sunday for a day-long trip, Mhamane’s brother was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The family hails from Jath in Sangli district. Shashikant worked in a private firm in Dubai, his brother said. As per preliminary information, Shreya and Shreyas were swept away by a strong wave while playing in the water and Shashikant too drowned while trying to save them.

While his and his son’s bodies were fished out, search was on for the girl, said Shashikant’s brother, who travelled to Dubai after learning about the tragedy. The Royal Oman Police said in a tweet that search was on for the missing child.