Ladakh: A video is going viral on social media showing a soldier of an Indo Tibetan Border Police performing 'Surya Namaskar' in sub-zero temperature. The soldier displays his courage & fitness as he practices the yoga pose by going almost barebody in the chilling cold of Ladakh. Notably, the soldier is posted at an altitude of 18,000 ft. The video is giving netizens major fitness goals. ANI shared the video and wrote, "An ITBP officer practicing 'Surya Namaskar' at 18,000 feet in Ladakh in snow conditions & sub-zero temperatures."

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | An ITBP officer practicing ‘Surya Namaskar’ at 18,000 feet in Ladakh in snow conditions & sub-zero temperatures (Source: ITBP) pic.twitter.com/URB8CIMHQk — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2022

What is Surya Namaskar?

Sun Salutation or Salute to the Sun, is a practice in yoga as exercise incorporating a flow sequence of some twelve gracefully linked asanas. Doing Surya Namaskar every morning strengthens your back, muscles and brings down blood sugar levels. It also improves metabolism and blood circulation and ensures regular menstrual cycle for women. Besides being a great cardiovascular workout, Surya Namaskar is also known to have an immensely positive impact on the body and mind.