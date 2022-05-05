New Delhi: Two people were killed after a JCB tyre exploded while they were filling air in it. The incident took place on May 3 at a garage shop in Siltara Industrial area, Raipur. Both the deceased hailed from Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district. Police said that an investigation has been launched into the incident.Also Read - India's Unemployment Rate Rises To 7.83% In April; Joblessness Highest In Haryana: Report

A disturbing video of the moment when the two men killed has been caught on CCTV camera and is going viral on social media. In the clip, a worker is seen filling the air in the huge tyre, while another man then comes and presses the tyre which apparently leads to the explosion. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: Good News For Govt Employees! Chhattisgarh Hikes Dearness Allowance By 5%

Caught on Camera: 2 Killed After JCB Tyre Explodes While Air Being Refilled

(Trigger Warning: Visuals Are Disturbing) pic.twitter.com/PnRu9xEDvZ — India.com (@indiacom) May 5, 2022

Also Read - Caught on Cam: Thieves Steal JCB, 'Bulldozes' ATM Machine With it; Later Flees Without Stealing Cash

(Trigger warning: The above video may be disturbing)

Earlier this year, four workers were killed and another was critically injured after a high-tension power transmission tower collapsed in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh district. The victims hailed from Jharkhand.

The workers were shifting transmission cables from an old tower to a new one nearby when the incident took place. As per the preliminary information, four workers had climbed the old tower while others were beneath the structure.