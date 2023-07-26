Home

PM Modi’s 2019 ‘Prediction’ On Opposition Bringing No Confidence Motion In 2023 Goes Viral | Watch

The viral video showed PM Narendra Modi's response in Lok Sabha for bringing a similar no-confidence motion in 2019.

PM Modi's 2018 speech went viral as the INDIA block moved as no-confidence motion against the BJP-led central government in Lok Sabha over the Manipur issue.

New Delhi: As Opposition parties of the Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) moved a no-confidence motion against the BJP-led government at Centre, a video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from 2019 has gone viral on social media. The viral video showed PM Narendra Modi’s response in Lok Sabha for bringing a similar no-confidence motion in 2018.

Taking a swipe at the Opposition parties back then for bringing such a motion, PM Narendra Modi mockingly wished them to prepare well if and when they put forward a similar motion in 2023. “I want to send you my good wishes that you prepare so much that you get a chance to bring a no-confidence again in 2023,” PM Modi said while replying to a no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha in 2019, according to a report by news agency PTI.

“PM Narendra Modi had made a prediction 5 years back about the Opposition bringing a No-confidence motion,” Union Minister Jitendra Singh posted on Twitter.

VIDEO: PM Sh @narendramodi had made a prediction 5 years back about the opposition bringing a No confidence motion! pic.twitter.com/dz8McicQ40 — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) July 26, 2023

Opposition’s No Confidence Motion Against Centre Over Manipur Issue

The Congress on Wednesday gave notice on moving a no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi-led central government in the Lok Sabha over the Manipur issue. Congress deputy leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi will move the motion, party’s whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore told PTI.

Although the decision to move the no-confidence motion is that of the united opposition, Gogoi, who is an MP from Assam, will move the motion, he said. “The INDIA alliance is together and this is the idea of the INDIA alliance. Congress party’s leader will be moving the motion. We feel that it is our duty to use this last weapon to break the arrogance of the government and make them speak on Manipur,” Tagore asserted. He said the notice for the motion was submitted in the Speaker’s office at 9.20 am on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, BRS MP Nama Nageshwar Rao also submitted a notice to move a no-confidence motion against the Union Council of Ministers. The K Chandrashekar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is not a part of the INDIA alliance.

The alliance of 26 opposition parties, INDIA, had decided to move the motion in order to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi speak in Parliament on the Manipur violence, senior leaders of the front said.

The Congress earlier also issued a whip in the Lower House of Parliament for its members to be present in its parliamentary office by 10.30 am on Wednesday to “discuss some important issues”.

Although the no-confidence motion by opposition parties is bound to fail the numbers test, opposition parties argue that they will win the battle of perception by cornering the government on the Manipur issue during the debate. They contend that it is also a strategy to make the prime minister speak in Parliament on the crucial matter even as the government has been insisting that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will reply to the debate on the Manipur situation.

Earlier in the day, the opposition parties met at the chamber of the Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge to chalk out the future course of action.

