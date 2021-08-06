New Delhi: Days after a video of her thrashing a cabbie at a traffic crossing in Lucknow went viral, another video of the girl has emerged on social media in which she can be seen screaming angrily at her neighbours for painting the wall of their house black. Priyadarshini Narayan Yadav, in the latest video, can be heard requesting police to order the neighbour to paint the wall of their house again because black attracts “international drones” which are dangerous for the lives of people like her residing in the neighbourhood.Also Read - Born With Disabled Hands, Lucknow Boy Writes Class 12 Board Exam With His Toes & Scores 70%

Though the video is old, it has been doing rounds on social media after her video repeatedly hitting and punching the cab driver generated massive outrage on social media with Twitterati demanding her arrest. Inhe bolyen ki yeh wall ko anti-black karae, kyon, kyonki inki wajah see yahan international drones ghoomte hain, aur poori colony ki jaan khatre mein hain” (Ask them to repaint the wall anti-black, why, because international drones keep flying in the area, causing threat to our lives), the woman could be heard saying in the video. Also Read - Authorities Seal 7 Private Hospitals in Lucknow For Irregularity in Operations, Flouting Norms

Watch the video here: Also Read - Eid al-Adha 2021: Pair of Goats Sold For Whopping Rs 4.5 lakh in Lucknow, Are Fed Dry Fruits Daily

This is the 2 Year Old Video Of #PriyadarshiniYadav

Arguing with Neighbours over the Black Colour of their Main Gate. Credits: ig@be_harami#ArrestLucknowGirl #PriyadarshiniNarayan pic.twitter.com/KMB5eR6IW0 — Fackt Checker (@FacktChecker) August 5, 2021

To pacify her, a police officer then said,”You go home, I will make them understand and will take it in written from them.”

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh police has filed an FIR against the woman for hitting the cabbie. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Central (Lucknow), Chiranjeev Nath Sinha said the case has been filed after the man who was slapped lodged a complaint. “In the case of the viral video of a woman slapping a man, we received a complaint from the man today. Based on the complainant, An FIR was filed in Krishna Nagar police station under relevant sections,” DCP Sinha said.

The matter was first reported in Krishna Nagar Police station in Lucknow on July 30. According to the initial police report, the 28-year-old was walking near Awadh Crossing when she was hit by a car.

“There were three passengers in the car. The woman made the driver get out of the car after it hit her and started beating him. Both parties were then brought to Krishna Nagar Police station, and three men were challaned under section 151/107/116 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The woman was safely escorted to her destination,” the police statement said.