Raipur: Two bridges were swept away due to the flood fury in Madhya Pradesh as heavy rains lashed, forcing district authorities to open the floodgates of Madikheda dam in Datia district. A video went viral on social media platforms showing a portion of a bridge over the Sindh river near Ratangarh temple close to Datia town as it came crashing down due to the force of the overflowing river.

Ten gates of the Atal Sagar (Madikheda) Dam in Shivpuri district were opened earlier in the day due to the rise in water level of Sindh River, in the wake of heavy rainfall, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had informed.

Heavy rains ravaged across the Gwalior-Chambal region since Monday, hitting the worst in Sheopur and Shivpuri districts, officials said, adding NDRF and SDRF teams have rescued 1,600 people from flooded areas so far but at least 200 villages are still marooned.

“A total of 1,171 villages were affected in the Gwalior-Chambal region due to excessive rainfall, especially Shivpuri and Sheopur, where an unprecedented 800 mm rainfall (in the last 24 hours ending 8 AM on Tuesday) resulted in flooding,” CM Chouhan noted.

The Army has been called in for rescue operations in Shivpuri, Sheopur, Gwalior and Datia districts, state Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajesh Rajora said, adding that despite bad weather, IAF helicopters conducted four sorties to rescue people from the flood-affected areas.

The Chief Minister has also apprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the rain situation, who assured of all help to the state.

Railway officials further noted repair work going on between Padarkhed and Mohana because of which several trains passing through the Shivpuri-Gwalior section are either diverted or terminated at the originating stations.

State home minister Narottam Mishra will visit the flood-affected areas of Datia district on Wednesday, officials said.