Home

News

India

Viral Video Shows Drunk Man Driving On Railway Track In Kerala, Arrested: Watch

Viral Video Shows Drunk Man Driving On Railway Track In Kerala, Arrested: Watch

Police said the erring driver, identified as 49-year-old Jayaprakashan, was arrested for allegedly driving his car over a railway track.

Screengrab from the video shared on Twitter

Kannur, Kerala: In a bizarre incident, a man in Kerala drove his car on a railway track while allegedly being in an inebriated state. The man seemingly mistook the train tracks as a by-road and drove his car on the tracks for nearly 15 metres before the vehicle came to a halt, police said.

Trending Now

The incident was caught on camera and the video has gone viral on social media platforms showing the car apparently stuck in the middle of the tracks while the man sits inside and tries to start the vehicle and get it off the tracks.

You may like to read

Inebriated man drives through railway track. Incident happened today at Kannur,Kerala .Exact location not known. pic.twitter.com/Mw5iCy5cHM — Falcon (@Janamejayan_) July 20, 2023

People gathered at the site are asking him why he drove his car on railway tracks; however, the driver seems dazed and doesn’t answer. Others are seen trying to move the car off the tracks, the video shows.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Police said the erring driver, identified as 49-year-old Jayaprakashan, a resident of Ancharakandi in Kannur district, was arrested for allegedly driving his car over a railway track inside the city while in an intoxicated state.

The incident took place on July 18, police said, adding that Jayaprakashan was drunk at the time of the incident. “He was drunk. It seems like he mistook the tracks for a byroad and drove onto it,” police said today, according to news agency PTI.

They said the car stopped and got turned off after moving a few metres through the track, following which the railway gatekeeper and locals informed the police and the nearby railway station.

Police recorded the arrest of the man on July 19 and seized his car before letting him off on bail.

Drunk BMW rams Hyderabad civic employee

In a similar, earlier this month, a drunk driver rammed a civic official’s two-wheeler in Banjara Hills neighbourhood of Telangana’s Hyderabad, critically injuring him.

As per reports at the time, the victim, identified as GHMC employee Bala Chander Yadav, sustained grievous injuries after being hit by a BMW car with registration number TS09EJ5688 during early morning hours of July 3.

The incident was captured on nearby security cameras and the video went gone viral on social media showing the GHMC employee slowing down his vehicle after he sees the speeding SUV coming at him from the opposite direction.

#WATCH | Telangana | Hit and run incident reported in Banjara Hills PS limits in Hyderabad. A GHMC employee namely Bala Chander Yadav’s two-wheeler was rammed by a speeding BMW car today in Banjara Hills police station limits. The accident happened after the driver lost control… pic.twitter.com/vbOobHGjtj — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2023

However, his efforts land in vain as the BMW car rams his bike at breakneck speed, dragging Yadav along the road for couple hundred metres before the vehicle comes to a halt. The woman driving the BMW fled the scene after the crash.

Drunk ticket collector urinates on woman passenger

In other incident, back in March this year, a drunk Travel Ticket Examiner (TTE) allegedly urinated on a woman passenger’s head in Akal Takht Express.

According to news agency ANI, the incident happened when the woman passenger and her husband Rajesh Kumar, residents of Amritsar, were travelling aboard the A1 coach of the Amritsar-Kolkata Akal Takht Express.

Fellow train passengers gathered around after hearing the noise of the woman passenger and got hold of the drunk TTE, later identified as Munna Kumar, a resident of Bihar. He was later handed over to the GRP when the train reached Charbagh Railway station in UP’s Lucknow.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES