New Delhi: Nearly 40 days after the brutal killing of Sidhu Moosewala, Punjab rapper-turned politician, a couple of videos have emerged in which the preparators can be seen waving guns and celebrating the killing. The shocking videos have reportedly been retrieved from the mobile phone of Ankit Sirsa, the 19-year-old shooter involved in Moosewala’s killing. The videos were also shared by Sirsa on his Instagram account, which has been deleted now.Also Read - Sidhu Moose Wala's Murder Accused Ankit Sirsa, Priyavrat, and 3 Others Brandish Guns in Vehicle | Watch
Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Video of Killers Brandishing Guns Goes viral
A loud Punjabi song can also be heard playing in the background of one of the videos in which all the five shooters—Ankit Sirsa, Sachin Bhiwani, Priyavrat, Deepak, and Kapil are seen celebrating the chilling murder. In another clip, a man can be heard saying,”Jis din vardaat ne anjaan denge, firing non-stop hovegi (There will be non-stop firing on the day of incident)”. Also Read - Nupur Sharma Was Served Notice on June 18 & Her Statement Was Recorded, Says Delhi Police After SC Rebuke
Also Read - After Salman Khan, Bigg Boss Fame Manu Punjabi Receives Sidhu Moosewala-Type Death Threat
The video seems to be shot after the killing of Moosewala. For the unversed, the Punjabi singer was shot dead on May 29 in Jawaharke village of Mansa district. He was killed a day after Punjab government withdrew the security of 424 VIPs, including Moosewala, in an exercise to crack down on VIP culture.
Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Latest Developments
- Ankit Sirsa who was arrested yesterday fired at least six rounds from two pistols at Moosewala from a close range.
- Officials claimed that Sirsa was one of the youngest shooters involved in Moosewala’s killing and the “most desperate”.
- Photos of Sirsa brandishing pistols have also been recovered.
- In one of the photos, Sirsa is posing with an associate with pistols in both his hands. In another photo, he is holding a pistol in his left hand and sitting by bullets that have been arranged to read “Moosewala”.
- Besides, he is a close aide of the main shooter, Priyavrat alias Fauji. Priyavat was arrested by the Delhi Police’s Special Cell team from Kutch on June 19.
- Along with Sirsa the Delhi Police’s Special Cell also arrested Sachin Bhiwani (25), who was responsible for harbouring four of the shooters involved in the singer’s killing.
- Police have claimed both Sirsa and Bhiwani are part of the Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar gang alliance.
- Delhi Police recovered a 9-mm pistol with 10 live cartridges, a 30-mm pistol with nine live cartridges, three Punjab Police uniforms, two mobile handsets, a dongle and a SIM card from them from the possession of Sirsa and Bhiwani.