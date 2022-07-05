New Delhi: Nearly 40 days after the brutal killing of Sidhu Moosewala, Punjab rapper-turned politician, a couple of videos have emerged in which the preparators can be seen waving guns and celebrating the killing. The shocking videos have reportedly been retrieved from the mobile phone of Ankit Sirsa, the 19-year-old shooter involved in Moosewala’s killing. The videos were also shared by Sirsa on his Instagram account, which has been deleted now.Also Read - Sidhu Moose Wala's Murder Accused Ankit Sirsa, Priyavrat, and 3 Others Brandish Guns in Vehicle | Watch

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Video of Killers Brandishing Guns Goes viral

A loud Punjabi song can also be heard playing in the background of one of the videos in which all the five shooters—Ankit Sirsa, Sachin Bhiwani, Priyavrat, Deepak, and Kapil are seen celebrating the chilling murder. In another clip, a man can be heard saying,”Jis din vardaat ne anjaan denge, firing non-stop hovegi (There will be non-stop firing on the day of incident)”. Also Read - Nupur Sharma Was Served Notice on June 18 & Her Statement Was Recorded, Says Delhi Police After SC Rebuke

In a viral video, Sidhu Moose Wala's murder accused Ankit Sirsa, Priyavrat, Kapil, Sachin Bhivani, & Deepak brandished guns in a vehicle. The late singer's killers can be seen celebrating on camera.@TopologyInVeins @MrVVimalMehra @_PankaJKhajuria @RijulJK @Akr__025 @nidhijkmedia pic.twitter.com/BJrbBj2fJy — ANIL SHARMA (@ANILSHA83438416) July 4, 2022

The video seems to be shot after the killing of Moosewala. For the unversed, the Punjabi singer was shot dead on May 29 in Jawaharke village of Mansa district. He was killed a day after Punjab government withdrew the security of 424 VIPs, including Moosewala, in an exercise to crack down on VIP culture.

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Latest Developments