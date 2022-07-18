Patna/New Delhi: Nearly a week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s advice to ‘lose a little weight’, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav was seen playing cricket at his residence and sweating it out on the field. The video showed Tejashwi batting and bowling with the driver, cook, sweeper, gardener and care takers of the bungalow.Also Read - Wazan Thoda Kam Karo: PM Modi Gives Health Advice To Lalu's Son Tejashwi During Bihar Visit

“Life or game, one should always play to win. The more you plan in head, the more you perform on field. Pleasure to try hands on bat & ball after ages. It becomes more satisfying when driver, cook, sweeper, gardener & care takers are your playmates and keen to hit & bowl you out,” the leader wrote on Twitter.

Life or game, one should always play to win. The more you plan in head, the more you perform on field. Pleasure to try hands on bat & ball after ages. It becomes more satisfying when driver, cook, sweeper, gardener & care takers are your playmates and keen to hit & bowl you out. pic.twitter.com/ChvK9evzi2 — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) July 17, 2022

Wazan Thoda Kam Karo: PM’s Fitness Advice To Tejashwi

On July 12, Prime Minister Modi, who was in Bihar for the occasion of centenary celebrations of the state assembly, had given a health advice to RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. Reportedly, the prime minister told Tejashwi – “wazan thoda kam karo” (lose some weight) at the ceremony where the two leaders had a brief conversation on health.

A Look Into Tejashwi’s Cricket Career

For the unversed, Tejashwi was part of the Delhi Daredevils squad in 2008-09. He was also selected for the state level Jharkhand cricket team in 2009. His professional cricket debut began with 4 Twenty20 matches primarily in the capacity of a bowler in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Following this he was called for a test match against the Vidarbha cricket team at Dhanbad. He was fielded as the number 7 batsman and bowled in 5 overs. In 2010, he made his one-day debut in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and played two matches against Odisha cricket team and the Tripura cricket team respectively. By 2013, Yadav had retired from his cricket career