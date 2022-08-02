New Delhi: Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra is trending on Internet again, but this time not for something she said, but what she did in the Parliament. Moitra was on Monday reportedly seen hiding her ‘super-expensive bag’ bag during a discussion on price rise and inflation in the Lok Sabha. When TMC’s Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar was speaking on price rise, Moitra, sitting beside her, was caught on camera moving her bag from the seat next to her to near her feet under the table. Reports suggest that it was a Louis Vuitton bag priced at more than Rs 1.5 lakh.Also Read - Did Mahua Moitra Hide Her Louis Vuitton Bag Worth Rs 1.6 Lakh in Lok Sabha During Price Rise Debate? WATCH

The video of Moitra ‘hiding her bag’ went viral on social media with many netizens asking as to how could a Trinamool MP cornering the government over the issue of price rise carry such an expensive handbag. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla had on Monday evening also posted the short video clip on his Twitter account. “Marie Antoinette Mahau Moitra hiding her expensive bag during a discussion on price rise- hypocrisy has a face & its this! A party that believes in TMC – Too Much Corruption discusses price rise after not cutting VAT & alliance with UPA that gave run away inflation of 10% plus,” Poonawalla wrote along with the video. Also Read - Aamir Khan Schools Karan Johar on Discussing Other Celebs’ Sex Lives on Koffee With Karan 7 - Watch

Marie Antoinette Mahau Moitra hiding her expensive bag during a discussion on price rise- hypocrisy has a face & its this! A party that believes in TMC- Too Much Corruption discusses price rise after not cutting VAT & alliance with UPA that gave run away inflation of 10% plus pic.twitter.com/VByJsk4tBV — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) August 1, 2022

Reacting to the viral video clip shared by Poonawalla, the TMC MP along with a collage of pictures featuring her handbag in question wrote on Twitter: “Jholewala fakir in Parliament since 2019. Jhola leke aye the… jhola leke chal padenge… (Came with a bag, will leave with it),” in a jibe at a similar remark by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a 2016 rally.

Jholewala fakir in Parliament since 2019. Jhola leke aye the… jhola leke chal padenge… pic.twitter.com/2YOWst8j98 — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) August 2, 2022

From the beginning of the Monsoon Session, the opposition parties have been targeting the government over price rise, inflation and other issues. After continuous disruptions, the government agreed to discuss the issue of price rise in the Lok Sabha on Monday and in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

