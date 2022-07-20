Viral Video Today: A woman had a narrow escape from death when she chose to protect her luggage more than her life by crossing railway tracks just a second before a train’s arrival. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media with netizens debating how the woman acted carelessly with her life and also how passengers should not be allowed to get off the train from the wrong side. The clip was shared on Twitter by IAS officer Awanish Sharan along with an important message. “Zindagi aapki hai. Faisla aapka hai. (This life is yours. The decision is yours),” he tweeted.Also Read - Viral Video: Alert RPF Constable Saves Passenger Being Dragged Under Moving Train at Patiala Station | Watch

It has received over 268k views and 8,700 likes. In the video, a woman can be seen getting down from a train with her family that isn't stationed on any railway platform. It seems to be in the middle of nowhere. The person filming the video warned them of an approaching train which created panic amongst them. Fearing they would not be able to make it to the other side of the tracks in time, they started throwing luggage to the other side. What transpires in the next seconds, is absolute chaos and bad decision making that could have been fatal for the passengers which included elderly people.

Half the family members can be seen crossing the tracks seconds before the train is coming towards them at a high speed while the slower elders stay back between the tracks. A woman who just made it to the other side sees that one of her bags had fallen in the train's way and rushes back right before the train comes. She takes her bag and sits down with her family between the two trains to avoid being crushed under it. Netizens commented saying it was irresponsible o fthe woman who went back for her fallen bag while she saw a train approaching, as the dangerous stunt could have cost her her life.

