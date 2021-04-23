Mumbai: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope stoked a fresh controversy when he said that the fire incident at Covid-19 centre in Virar, wherein 13 people were charred to death, is not national news. Earlier in the day, at least 13 patients including 5 women, perished in a major fire that broke out in Vijay Vallabh hospital in Virar in Palghar district of Maharashtra. Speaking to reporters, the minister asserted that fire, structural and electrical audits will be conducted of the private hospital and a report will be submitted within 10 days. Also Read - Hens Stop Laying Eggs After Being Fed Poultry Feed in Pune, Farmer Seeks Help from Police

Meanwhile, a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray spoke to the district authorities on learning about the fire incident. Also Read - 13 COVID Patients Dead After Fire at Vijay Vallabh Hospital in Mumbai’s Virar; CM Thackeray Orders Probe

Taking serious note, Thackeray ordered a probe into the tragedy and announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of all decreased, besides Rs 100,000 to all the seriously injured. Also Read - Maharashtra University Exams 2021 To Be Conducted Online For All State Varsities | Details Here

#WATCH Virar fire incident, not national news…says Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope 13 people have lost their lives in a fire incident at Vijay Vallabh COVID care hospital in Maharashtra's Virar pic.twitter.com/hNZEHIbnLp — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2021

Notably, this is the second major Covid season tragedy coming two days after an oxygen gas leak in a Nashik Municipal Corporation hospital on Wednesday claimed 29 lives so far.