New Delhi: Mumbai Police on Wednesday apprehended a 23-year-old software engineer from Hyderabad in connection to making online rape threats to Vamika Kohli, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli’s daughter. According to the initial reports, the accused is a Hyderabad resident, working as a software engineer.Also Read - You Will Always be Remembered in Indian Cricket History: Virat Kohli Thanks Outgoing Support Staff

To recall, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) had also issued a notice to Delhi Police over online rape threats to Virat Kohli’s daughter. DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal took to Twitter and urged the police to share information regarding the investigation in the case. “The way the nine-month-old was threatened on Twitter is very shameful,” Maliwal said. Also Read - Not Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma; Dale Steyn Reckons KL Rahul is One Indian Current Batter Who Would Have Been Tough to Bowl to

“The team has made us proud thousands of times, why this silliness in defeat,” she added. Also Read - Ex-England Spinner Backs Rishabh Pant as India's Future Captain, Says 'He is a Mix of MS Dhoni And Virat Kohli'