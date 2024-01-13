‘INDIA Bloc’s 2-Point Agenda To Save Kin, Property’: Nadda’s Swipe At Opposition Meeting

J P Nadda asserted that PM Modi has redefined politics with his emphasis on "sabka saath, sabka vikas" which left opposition parties without any issue.

National President JP Nadda addresses the inauguration of ‘Nav-Matdata sammelan’ (new voter convention) organised by BJYM, at BJP HQ in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: Taking a swipe at the INDIA bloc’s virtual meeting, BJP chief J P Nadda Saturday termed the Opposition grouping as a “virtual alliance” which only holds virtual meetings as a mere formality. Nadda claimed that the the two-point agenda of INDIA bloc leaders is to save their families and properties.

Addressing a meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) to launch ‘Namo Navmatdata Abhiyan’ to connect with first-time voters, he said while Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working for a developed India, empowering the youth, farmers and women, and removing poverty, the opposition stands for “removing Modi”.

When he enquired about the meeting of INDIA parties, he was told they were meeting virtually, Nadda said.

“A virtual alliance will do virtual meetings only. It will do so for the sake of formalities,” he said.

‘Opposition leaders only worried about their kin’

The BJP chief alleged that past opposition leaders, including the likes of M Karunanidhi and Parkash Singh Badal who are now deceased, were always concerned about their children’s political future and the current crop, which includes Mamata Banerjee, Sharad Pawar, Farooq Abdullah and M K Stalin among others, are also cut from the same cloth.

“Isn’t Akhilesh Yadav concerned about Dimple Yadav, his wife and a Lok Sabha MP”, he asked.

Nadda alleged that all the Opposition leaders who are now facing some CBI or ED cases for their corruption and abuse probe agencies when taken to task.

“Both are on bail,” Nadda said while referring to former Congress presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

PM Modi emphasised ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’

The BJP president asserted that PM Modi has redefined politics with his emphasis on “sabka saath, sabka vikas” which left opposition parties without any issue.

“They are unable to make out as to what issues they should raise,” he said, alleging that they used to resort to divide and rule in the name of religion and caste but Modi has changed the conventional approach.

The prime minister has identified the poor, youth, farmers and women as the four biggest castes, he noted.

Gandhi family PMs prevented OBC empowerment

Nadda further claimed that Congress Prime Ministers of the Gandhi clan prevented the empowerment of Other Backward Classes (OBCs)

In an apparent dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, he said issues related to the OBCs are now being raised while it was former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi who sat on reports on their empowerment for decades.

It is Modi who has done so much for the OBCs, he added.

‘Opposition irked by saffron colour’

The BJP chief also slammed that West Bengal government over the alleged attack on sadhus in Purulia district, claiming that opposition leaders have an issue with saffron colour at a time when the entire country is imbued with devotion towards Lord Ram.

“Bhagwa (saffron) irks them. They see it as a threat,” Nadda said.

‘Be political’

Nadda told the members of the party’s youth wing that many youngsters often claim to be apolitical which amounted to closing one’s eyes to reality.

“Whatever the condition may be, you have to be political. You have to understand what is good and what is bad,” he said.

India’s youthful population is an asset and a source of energy for the country and will be instrumental in fulfilling Modi’s resolve for making India a developed country, the BJP president said.

He cited the rise in the numbers of IITs, IIMs, AIIMS and other institutions to assert that the country has undergone a transformation under the Modi government as far as opportunities for the youth are concerned.

Nadda said the party is aiming to register one crore new voters by January 25, National Voters’ Day, when Modi will address its members.

(With PTI inputs)

