New Delhi: After rejecting the demand of political parties to postpone Bihar assembly elections due to COVID-19, the Election Commission of India has come up with its own set of guidelines that would be implemented in the state during the polls. Also Read - Big Blow to Opposition Unity: Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM(S) Quits Grand Alliance Ahead of Bihar Polls, May Fill Dalit Space in NDA

If reports are to be believed, several guidelines are being discussed by the poll panel, including separate polling booth for corona positive patients and a combination of virtual and physical campaigning in the state. The separate booths have trained staff in complete personal protection equipment. Besides, the EC is also mulling on increasing total number of polling booths by 50 per cent, in a bid to maintain social distancing while polling. Also Read - What Bihar Police Did Was Correct, No Political Angle Here, Says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar After SC Orders CBI Probe Into SSR Death Case

Sources in the poll panel said that the proposed guidelines, that are being discussed are based on the feedback received from political parties. Also Read - Bihar Lockdown News: Total Shutdown in State Till September 6, Tough Measures to be Implemented in Containment Zones | Details Here

The EC had last month asked the parties to send their views and suggestions…so that necessary guidelines may be firmed up for the election campaign by candidates or political parties for the conduct of election during the pandemic period.

Meanwhile, sources have told a leading portal that the EC has finalised a set of guidelines for holding the upcoming elections, the schedule for which is likely to be declared by next month.

Elections are due in the months of October-November in the state, which has, till date, witnessed more than 1.15 lakh COVID-19 cases, including 574 fatalities. The term of the Bihar legislative assembly comes to an end on November 29.