New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to address the G7 summit virtually at 8:30 PM IST on Saturday. His next two sessions will be held post 1:30 PM IST on Sunday. Notably, this is the second time that PM Modi will participate in a G7 meeting. India was invited by France in its capacity as G7 presidency to the Biarritz summit in 2019 as a 'Goodwill Partner' and he participated in the sessions on 'Climate, Biodiversity and Oceans' and 'Digital Transformation'.

Last month, the MEA said that PM Modi will not travel to the UK to attend the summit of the G7 grouping in view of the prevailing coronavirus situation in the country.

"At the invitation of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the outreach sessions of the G7 summit on June 12 and 13 in virtual format," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

The MEA said that the leaders are expected to exchange views on the way forward on global recovery from the pandemic with a focus on health and climate change.

Last month, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar travelled to London to participate in the G7 foreign ministers’ meeting. However, he could not attend the meeting in person after two members of his delegation tested positive for COVID-19.

7:50 PM: India has been invited as a guest country at the summit along with South Africa, Australia and South Korea.

The Group of Seven (G7) comprises the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the US. As chair of G7, the UK has invited India, Australia, South Korea, South Africa to the summit as Guest countries.