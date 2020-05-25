New Delhi: To mark the first anniversary of PM Modi government’s second term, the BJP will hold virtual rallies across the country and will also organise over 1,000 conferences online at this time of coronavirus lockdown. Also Read - CREDAI Seeks Urgent Support For Realty Sector in Letter to PM Modi

The party is also getting ready to celebrate the first anniversary of PM Modi government's second term which it terms as 'historic achievements'.

Writing a letter to state units and other senior office-bearers, BJP general secretary Arun Singh said all big state units will hold at least two virtual rallies and smaller units will hold one. He further stated that more than 750 people should attend each of these programmes. There will also be 1,000 conferences using the internet.

BJP to hold over 750 virtual rallies across the nation, to mark the completion of 1 yr of PM Narendra Modi-led central govt. National and state leadership to hold at least 1000 virtual conference. The party will also distribute face cover & sanitiser in all mandals, among others. pic.twitter.com/HdIQxscoUA — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2020

The move to hold virtual rallies was taken due to the spread of coronavirus, which has resulted in lockdown and ban on political meetings. The central government led by PM Modi had taken office on May 30 last year.

Describing PM Modi as the world’s most popular leader, the party said his government in the first year has fulfilled people’s decade-long aspirations and dreams.

Various events to mark the day will begin on May 30 and may continue for a month as the party said the year has been full of historic achievements.

The party has also asked its members to inform the people about Modi government’s work to combat COVID-19 and told them to carry a letter penned by the prime minister about his resolve to make ‘Atmnirbhar Bharat’ to 10 crore families.