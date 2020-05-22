New Delhi: As domestic flights gear up to resume services this Monday, the central government is now focusing on ways to reopen air services for Indians who want to travel to or from a foreign country. While international flights are still being contemplated, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday allowed travel for certain categories of Indians overseas. Also Read - 'We're All Vulnerable': Top Congress Spokesperson Sanjay Jha Announces he Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) cardholders can now take a breath of relief as the Home Ministry relaxed the travel and visa restrictions for some of them “in response to COVID-19 Evaluation of Indian nationals stranded abroad”. The government has already been operating special Air India flights amid the pandemic and lockdown around the globe to rescue Indians stuck abroad. Also Read - Ahead of Eid, Shops in Shaheen Bagh Open For The First Time in More Than 5 Months

As a result, the ministry has permitted OCI cardholders who fall under these categories: Also Read - CISCE Releases Time Table For Pending Class X And XII Exams, Check Full Schedule Here

1. Minor children born to Indian nationals who are abroad with OCI cards.

2. OCI cardholders who wish to return to India on account of family emergencies.

3. Couples where one of the spouses is OCI cardholder, while the other a permanent resident of India.

4. University students, studying abroad with OCI card who wish to return to India.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) allows travel of certain categories of OCI (Overseas Citizen of India) cardholders to India. pic.twitter.com/TyiTDwNLZh — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2020

Earlier this week, many Indian-Americans whose parents are OCI cardholders expressed their frustration over Washington’s decision to temporarily ban long-term visas that have caused them great difficulty in booking flight tickets on repatriation services.