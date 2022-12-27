Top Recommended Stories
Explosion Caused By Gas Leak At Pharma Factory In Visakhapatnam Kills 4, 1 Injured
The fire took place at Jawaharlal Nehru Pharmacy in Anakapalli district near Vishakapatnam at around 3 pm on Monday afternoon.
Visakhapatnam: A gas leak at a pharma factory in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam triggered an explosion which resulted in the death of four while one other person was seriously injured. The incident took place at a pharmacy in Parwada Mandal in AP’s Anakapalli district on Monday, India Today reported.
The fire took place at Jawaharlal Nehru Pharmacy in Anakapalli district near Vishakapatnam at around 3 pm on Monday afternoon. The workers tried to control the leak but soon there was a deadly explosion.
According to the pharmacy’s management, the fire occurred due to a short circuit in Unit-3 of Laurus Company in Pharma city in Visakhapatnam. Fire & rescue personnel reached the spot immediately after the accident and brought the fire under control.
According to the Parwada Police Inspector, “At around 3 pm on Monday, a gas leak took place in Unit-3 of Laurus Company in Pharma city. Some workers tried to stop the gas leak, but suddenly a blast took place followed by fire. In this incident, 4 died in the blast, including two contract workers and 2 permanent workers. One person named Satish was seriously injured in this incident. He is being treated at KIMS Hospital.”
Further investigations are underway.
