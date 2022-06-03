New Delhi: At least 178 people fell ill on Friday after a toxic gas leak was reported at a laboratory in Atchutapuram in the Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh. Visuals from the site showed many women workers lay unconscious on the ground owing to toxic gas leakage from Porus laboratories Pvt Ltd company in Visakhapatnam’s Atchutapuram.Also Read - Over 87 Female Workers Fall Sick Due To Gas Leakage In Visakhapatnam, Condition Stable Now

The affected people have been shifted to the hospital and they are under medical observation. “All people affected due to gas leakage have been shifted to the hospital. The reasons behind the leakage are yet to be ascertained,” Lakshman Swami, Visakhapatnam District Fire Officer, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Also Read - Telangana Formation Day: All You Need To Know About Telangana's History

Andhra Pradesh | All 140 people affected due to gas leakage have been shifted to the hospital. The reasons behind the leakage are yet to be ascertained: Lakshman Swami, District fire Officer pic.twitter.com/kGXtLBCmHA — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2022

Also Read - Section 144 Imposed in Andhra's Amalapuram as Violence Erupts Over Renaming Konaseema District After Ambedkar

Andhra Pradesh | The number of those fallen sick due to gas leakage at Porus Laboratories Pvt Ltd company in Atchutapuram, Visakhapatnam has increased to 87 while no casualties have been reported so far: SP Gowthami Sali — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2022

Visakhapatnam gas leak: Top developments

The gas leak occurred at Porus Laboratories affecting staff of an adjacent firm in the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Atchutapuram area. The affected people complained of vomiting, headache and burning sensation in eyes.

occurred at Porus Laboratories affecting staff of an adjacent firm in the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Atchutapuram area. The affected people complained of in eyes. Police said that all the affected employees were shifted to hospital and they are out of danger. Anakapalli Superintendent of Police Gautami Sali said that the gas is not fatal.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered a probe into the Visakhapatnam gas leak incident.

into the Visakhapatnam gas leak incident. All the staff members have been evacuated. The Affected employees were shifted to two private hospitals in Achutapuram and NTR hospital in Anakapalle. The authorities were screening all 1,800 employees.

After the incident, Brandix suspended the work and sent all employees home. The chief minister, who is in Delhi, enquired about the incident and directed officials to provide best treatment to the affected.

Brandix, which is located next to Porus, is spread over 1,000 acres land. Brandix campus has another company called Seeds Apparel India. There were 1,800 people working in the company.

So far, no casualties have been reported and the cause of the gas leak is yet to be determined.