New Delhi: The Modi government on Thursday extended visas of all foreign nationals stuck in India due to COVID-19 pandemic till September 30. “Indian visa or stay stipulation period of foreign nationals stranded in India, due to COVID19 pandemic, to be considered as deemed to be valid till 30.09.2021,” the government spokesperson said on Thursday.Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown: State Revises COVID Restrictions For Travellers From Kerala | Details Here

The spokesperson said the decision was taken because a number of foreigners who came to India on various types of visas prior to March, 2020 got stranded in the country in the absence of flights to their destinations due to the pandemic. Also Read - Punjab Lockdown Update: Govt Issues New Covid Guidelines Regarding Entry in State | Details Here

“Such foreigners won’t need to submit application to FRRO/FRO concerned for extension of visas till Sept 30. Before exiting, they may apply online for exit permission on e-FRRO portal, which would be granted by FRRO/FRO concerned on gratis basis without levy of overstay penalty, government further added. “If an extension of visa is required beyond Sept 30, 2021, the foreign national concerned may apply for extension of visa on online e-FRRO platform on payment basis, which would be considered by the FRRO/FRO concerned, subject to the eligibility as per the extant guidelines.” Also Read - Highlights Tokyo Paralympics 2021 Day 9 AS IT HAPPENED: Prachi, Pramod Give Reason to Smile on Another Medal-Less Day

The government spokesperson said that Afghan nationals already in India on any category of visa will be granted extension of visa under guidelines issued separately for Afghan nationals.