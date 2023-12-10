BJP’s Tribal Face Vishnu Deo Sai To Be Next CM Of Chhattisgarh: Party Sources

He was the BJP Chhattisgarh chief from 2020 to 2022 and has held various offices.

Vishnu Deo Sai has been elected from the Kunkuri Assembly seat. (Image: Facebook/@BJP4CGState)

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister: Vishnu Deo Sai, a prominent tribal face of the BJP, will be the next Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, said party sources on Sunday adding that Vishnu Deo Sai has been picked by the BJP central leadership as the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh thus bringing an end to the uncertainty over who would become the chief minister of the state.

A key meeting of the newly-elected 54 MLAs of the BJP was held in Raipur where the announcement of Vishnu Deo Sai as the next Chhattisgarh Chief Minister was made.

The BJP dislodged Congress in the recently concluded Chhattisgarh Assembly elections by winning 54 out of the total 90 seats.

Former BJP Chhattisgarh Chief Vishnu Deo Sai has been elected from the Kunkuri Assembly seat. He was the BJP Chhattisgarh chief from 2020 to 2022 and has held various offices, including Union Minister of State for Steel in the First BJP-led central government and was the Member of Parliament for the Raigarh constituency of Chhattisgarh in the 16th Lok Sabha (2014-2019).

