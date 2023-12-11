Vishnu Deo Sai To Be Sworn In As First Tribal Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh; PM Modi To Attend Ceremony

As per constitutional norms, Chhattisgarh, which has a 90-member assembly, can have a maximum of 13 ministers, including the CM. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Science College Ground in the state capital at 2 PM, the release issued by the state public relations department said.

Vishnu Deo Sai is a prominent tribal face of the BJP.

Raipur: Vishnu Deo Sai, the chief minister-designate of Chhattisgarh and a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), will be sworn in on December 13th, 2023, alongside his cabinet colleagues. The ceremony will take place in Raipur and will be graced by the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other esteemed dignitaries, according to an official announcement made on Monday.

Besides Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda, Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya, the party’s Chhattisgarh in-charge Om Mathur and CMs of some other states will be present at the function, it said.

Sai, a prominent tribal face of the saffron outfit in the state, was on Sunday elected as the legislature party leader at a meeting attended by all 54 newly-elected BJP MLAs here. The BJP won 54 out of the total 90 assembly seats in the state. The Congress, which won 68 seats in 2018, was reduced to a tally of just 35 this time around. The Gondwana Gantantra Party, a regional outfit, managed to win in one segment.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister-designate Vishnu Deo Sai Ram Mandir in Raipur

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister-designate Vishnu Deo Sai visited the Ram Mandir in Raipur on Monday and prayed for the development and prosperity of the state. Sai, the prominent tribal face of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the state, was on Sunday elected as the legislative party leader during the meeting of 54 newly-elected BJP MLAs here.

On Sunday evening, Chhattisgarh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan invited 59-year-old Sai to form government and handed him a letter pertaining to his appointment as the chief minister after the BJP submitted a letter formally staking a claim.

On Monday, Sai visited the Ram Mandir on the VIP Road in the state capital, Raipur, and offered prayers.

“He wished for the all-round development of the state and the happiness and prosperity of the people,” a statement issued by the state public relations department said.

“I wish that Chhattisgarh would reach a key position in terms of inclusive growth of all sections of society and development in the country,” Sai said.

According to officials, the swearing-in ceremony of the new CM is likely to take place on December 13 at the Science College grounds here. In the recently concluded polls, the BJP won 54 out of the total 90 assembly seats in the state. The Congress, which won 68 seats in 2018, was reduced to 35 seats this time. The Gondwana Gantantra Party managed to win one seat.

