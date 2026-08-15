VHP accuses Congress of disrespecting Vande Mataram, calls for apology

Congress denied the charges, clarifying that no one had objected to the full version of the national song being sung after the Vishwa Hindu Parishad demanded an apology.

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Vande Mataram being played in Congress headquarters in New Delhi. Image Credit: @vinod_bansal/X

The Vishva Hindu Parishad criticised the Congress for objecting to the full rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’ at its headquarters on Independence Day, accusing the party of “publicly insulting” India and seeking an apology.

Congress denied the charges, clarifying that no one had objected to the full version of the national song being sung. It said Sonia Gandhi was simply asking for a chair for party president Mallikarjun Kharge, who had been standing for a while.

In a post on X, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) national spokesperson Vinod Bansal accused the Congress of displaying an “appeasement and divisive mindset”. Bansal alleged, “On one hand, for the first time after 80 years, the complete Vande Mataram reverberated from Parliament and the ramparts of the Red Fort, while on the other hand, the same Congress which knelt before the Muslim League in 1937 and cut Vande Mataram into pieces has once again displayed the same appeasement and divisive mindset and insulted Vande Mataram.”

वंदे मातरम् के माध्यम से कांग्रेस ने किया सार्वजनिक रूप से भारत का अपमान…

जरा देखिए तो…

एक ओर 80 वर्ष बाद पहली बार भारत की संसद व लालकिले की प्राचीर से पूरा वंदेमातरम् गूंजा तो वहीं,

1937 में जिस कांग्रेस ने मुस्लिम लीग के सामने घुटने टेक कर वंदे मातरम् के टुकड़े किए, उसी… pic.twitter.com/osVY86W4k8 — विनोद बंसल Vinod Bansal বিনোদ বনসল వినోద్ బన్సాల్ (@vinod_bansal) August 15, 2026

He said it was ‘extremely unfortunate’ that the ‘insult’ took place at the Congress headquarters in Delhi and involved Sonia Gandhi, Kharge and Rahul Gandhi. “How unfortunate it is that this insult was committed at the party headquarters in Delhi on the 80th anniversary of Independence. It was carried out not by outsiders, but by the party’s chairperson Sonia Gandhi, party president Mallikarjun Kharge, and Rahul Gandhi — who routinely carries a copy of the Constitution and speaks of democracy,” he said.

Bansal alleged that refusing to sing the national song in its original form was part of an attempt to divide the country. “They have repeatedly conspired to divide the country and undermine its unity and integrity by refusing to sing it in its original form,” he alleged. He questioned when Congress will move away from what he described as its “anti-Vande Mataram and anti-India mindset”.

The VHP leader demanded that Congress apologise to the country for this “unpardonable crime”. “The Congress should apologise to the country for this unpardonable crime and understand that if such an act is repeated next time, they will be in jail because the central government has now introduced a stringent provision for punishment for insulting national honour,” he said.