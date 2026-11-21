VHP demands halt to Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana, says film tries to glorify Ravana

Two senior VHP leaders, general secretary Bajrang Lal Bagra and International President Alok Kumar, say the film "Ramayana: Rise of a Legend" glorifies the demon king Ravana.

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VHP demanded that Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana movie should be halted from screening. File image

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) is reportedly calling for “Ramayana: Rise of a Legend,” starring Ranbir Kapoor, to be pulled from screens and for its censor certificate to be cancelled.

VHP general secretary Bajrang Lal Bagra and VHP International President Alok Kumar have alleged that demon king Ravana was glorified in the film and have raised objections over the alleged distortion of facts.

Bagra told PTI that society would never accept such attempts to play with the sentiments of the Hindu community, according to the news agency.

Alok Kumar also raised similar objections over Ravana’s portrayal. “The film portrays Ravana as a liberator of Dalits, the exploited and the deprived, showing him as someone who works for their welfare. This is also an attempt to glorify Ravana,” Kumar told PTI.

VHP says film glorifies Ravana

Ravana may have been learned, devout and powerful, but he was still “immoral” because he oppressed people, VHP general secretary Bagra said. “This has been unequivocally described in every version of the Ramayana,” he said.

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The film, Bagra claimed, instead tries to push a political narrative by painting Ravana as a liberator of the oppressed. He said this hurt Hindu sentiments and struck at the ethical foundations of society.

Several key storylines missing

The VHP also pointed out that some major Ramayana episodes, including Ahalya’s redemption, Nishadraj Guha’s friendship and Kevat’s devotion, do not appear in Nitesh Tiwari’s film. According to Bagra, they are essential to the universal character of Lord Ram.

“Instead, the great mission of Lord Ram to eliminate demons, who were enemies of society and obstructed sages and saints in their spiritual practices, yajnas and gurukuls, has been portrayed as a personal struggle driven by revenge for the abduction of his wife,” he said.

Alok Kumar also expressed similar concerns, saying key elements from Ramayana were not depicted in the film.

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“Lord Ram visited Mata Ahalya’s ashram and restored her dignity and respect. Lord Ram and Bharat also referred to Nishadraj as their friend and treated him as an equal. By establishing a bond of friendship with him, they conveyed the message that there is no distinction between touchable and untouchable or between higher and lower castes. What matters is the bond of love. Lord Ram’s conduct towards Kevat was also aimed at establishing social harmony,” Kumar said.

He alleged that “historical events” were distorted in the film.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. Part one of the two-part retelling hit theatres worldwide on November 5.