New Delhi: The head of prominent Pejavara Mutt Vishwesha Teertha Swami passed away at the age of 88 on Sunday. The seer breathed his last at 9:30 AM today. His mortal remains will be kept at Ajjarakadu Mahatma Gandhi Maidan for 3 hours today, where he’ll be given state honours, said Udupi MLA K Raghupati Bhat.

The 88-year-old seer was undergoing treatment at KMC hospital since December 20. Earlier in the day, he was shifted to Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt from the hospital in critical condition.

Udupi MLA K Raghupati Bhat: Pejavara Mutt Seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami passes away at Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt.

The octogenarian pontiff was being treated for extensive pneumonia with antibiotics and supportive treatment.

Praying for his devotes, the ruling BJP in a tweet said, “Karnataka is orphaned today as his Holiness Pejawara Swamiji has left us for heavenly abode. Poojaneeya Swamiji was a great strength to Kannadigas and a guiding force for building the Ram Mandir. Prayers for His Sadgati. Deepest condolences to His disciples and devotees.”

Expressing grief over the seer’s demise, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said,”May Lord Krishna grant salvation to his soul. I would pray for the devotees to give them the strength to overcome their pain.”

The Pejavara mutt is one among the ‘Ashta’ Mutts of Udupi.