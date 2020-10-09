New Delhi: Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, who quickly became a hero in the eyes of the Dalit community in Bihar, passed away on Thursday at the age of 74 after suffering from a heart condition for years. He was admitted to the private hospital in Delhi for heart surgery last week. Also Read - 'Void That Will Never be Filled': Tributes Pour in From Political Spectrum For Ram Vilas Paswan

His demise has left a void in regional and national politics. Also Read - Days After Heart Surgery, Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan Passes Away at 74 in Delhi Hospital

Starting from national leaders from across parties to the ruling rival party in Bihar, Paswan evoked the respect of his contemporaries and has left politicians cutting across party lines heartbroken. Also Read - Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Nitish Kumar's JD(U), BJP Strike 122-121 Seat Deal, LJP Not on List of Allies

The national flag will fly at half-mast in Delhi and capitals of all states and union territories on Friday as a mark of respect to the forgone leader.

Throughout his rise and journey as a politician, Ram Vilas Paswan worked towards the betterment of the Dalit society. Born on July 5, 1946, in Shahrabanni village of Bihar’s Khagaria district, he was the voice of the oppressed and ensured that every poor person gets a chance to lead a life of dignity. Those who know him say Paswan joined politics to touch the lives of those on the margins of society.

“He was among the most active and longest-serving members of parliament. He was the voice of the oppressed and championed the cause of the marginalized,” said President Ram Nath Kovind as he condoled Paswan’s death.

Before his political leanings, he was an officer in the Bihar Administrative Service. However, his political journey began in 1969 when he became a member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly after winning a joint Socialist Party ticket.

However, Paswan spent the entire duration of the Indira Gandhi government-led National Emergency in the mid-1970s in jail and participated extensively in Jayaprakash Narayan movement during the time.

He joined the Janata Party after the Emergency was lifted.

He won the Hajipur parliamentary seat in the 1977 General Election by more than 4 lakh votes on a Janata Party ticket, creating a milestone in the nation’s electoral history.

As a result, he quickly became a shining star on the nation’s political firmament.

Despite being an extraordinary leader, what Paswan was really known for was his groundedness and an “enviable rapport” across the political spectrum.

Senior politician Shivanand Tiwari who worked closely with the forgone leader said Ram Vilas Paswan may have been in any political alliance but he was never personally hostile to anybody.

Talking about his memories, he said that he had not sent an invitation by mistake for a wedding at his home. “When he came to know about it, he reached my doorstep without waiting and complained why I hadn’t invited him. At that time we were in different parties,” added Tiwari.

After the 1977 record, Ram Vilas Paswan won the 1980 and 1989 Lok Sabha elections and then became a minister in the central government. For the next several years, he held a number of portfolios ranging from rail to telecom and coal.

He was a member of several political alliances with the BJP, the Congress, the RJD and the JDU and continued to be a minister in the central government.

However, he broke his ties with the NDA at Centre and resigned as a minister in the then Atal Bihari Vajpayee government after the condemnable Godhra riots in Gujarat.

Subsequently, he joined the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) and was a two-time minister in the Manmohan Singh cabinet.

In 2014, Paswan once again quit the UPA and joined the NDA. He became Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution after joining the Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet.

Creating a unique record by working with six Prime Ministers, Paswan was one of the longest serving Parliament members and was once famously described by RJD President Lalu Prasad as the “weather scientist” of politics who gauges upon the popular mood and takes the direction in which the political winds were blowing.

The seasoned politician who founded the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), which is now headed by his son Chirag Paswan. He wanted to see his son become the chief minister of Bihar. Notably, the Paswan Junior is this year’s chief ministerial candidate from LJP for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections.