New Delhi: A seasoned politician and a fighter for the nation, former President Pranab Mukherjee, who passed away at the Army's Research and Referral Hospital, at the age of 84, will be remembered for his unfathomable contribution to Indian politics.

Breaking the news of his father's death on Twitter, Abhijit Mukherjee thanked the doctors at the hospital and people for praying for his ill father.

"With a Heavy Heart, this is to inform you that my father Pranab Mukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital and prayers ,duas and prarthanas from people throughout India ! I thank all of You," his son Abhijit Mukherjee said in a tweet.

Mukherjee was admitted to the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital on August 10 and was operated for removal of a clot in his brain. But, he developed a lung infection later.

Served as the 13th President of India from 2012 until 2017, Mukherjee’s political career spanned over five decades.

Being a senior leader in the Indian National Congress, Mukherjee had occupied several key ministerial portfolios in the UPA government. Before becoming the President, he was Union Finance Minister from 2009 to 2012.

In recognition to his contribution towards Indian politics, Mukherjee was awarded India’s highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna in 2019 by President Ram Nath Kovind. He was first awarded India’s second-highest civilian award, Padma Vibhushan in 2008.

A people’s person till the last breath of his life, Mukherjee’ used Twitter to communicate to the world that he had tested positive for COVID-19 on August 10. It was his last post, and his last words to the general public.

Significantly, Mukherjee was India’s only non-prime minister who was leader of the Lok Sabha for eight years. He was also leader of the Rajya Sabha from 1980-85.

Born on December 11, 1935, in the small village of Mirati in West Bengal’s Birbhum district, Mukherjee received early lessons in life from his freedom fighter parents. His father, a Congress leader, endured great financial hardship and was sent to jail several times for his role in the freedom struggle.

In 2015, he lost his wife Suvra Mukherjee. He is survived by his two sons Indrajit and Abhijit, and daughter Sharmistha, who was by his side during important events of his president years.