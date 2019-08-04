New Delhi: Congress MLA HK Patil on Sunday wrote a letter to Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and asked him to cancel his scheduled Delhi trip on August 6 and visit the flood-affected areas of north Karnataka instead.

A week after he took oath as the Karnataka CM, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) BS Yediyurappa on Saturday announced that he will visit Delhi on August 6 to hold a dinner meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu along with several other union ministers in the light of increasing dilemma regarding state cabinet expansion.

The Yediyurappa-led BJP government in Karnataka has been in a confused state regarding the accommodation of the rebel MLAs of the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS), who joined the BJP with hopes of ministerial position. The government has not been able to take a final call even after a week of its formation.

The chief minister at a BJP event also said that following his meeting with the Centre in his first visit to the national capital as the Chief Minister, he will hold a discussion in Delhi on August 6 evening with all the MPs to work out the pending decisions relating to Karnataka.

Patil’s statement came as a result of increasing chances of flood in the northern part of Karnataka. The incessant rains in Maharashtra have not only wreaked havoc in the state but also in the bordering Karnataka as it releases more than 15 tmcft water every day from Koyna dam.

Moreover, on Saturday, Almatti dam had an inflow of 2.22 lakh cusecs. As a result, it has enhanced the threat of floods in Karnataka’s Krishna river causing damage in the villages on the banks of the river.

A similar situation had caused floods in 2005 in Belagavi district of Karnataka, resulting in losses to the tune of Rs 130 crores.