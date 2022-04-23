New Delhi: British Prime Minister had visited India and his visit was unique since it happened at a time when Russia and Ukraine are fighting a bloody war in Eurasia and NATO is at loggerheads with Kremlin. Since Indo-Russian relationship is a strong one and in the light of India’s stand in United Nations as well as on international forums, things are indicating that British PM has something else in his mind.Also Read - Refrain From Making False Claims, Using Scandalous Headlines: Centre Issues Advisory To Private Channels

The statements of Mr Boris Johnson need to be put under a lens and analysed. Unlike his previous statements where he termed the Russian President as Barbaric and condemned Russia in all possible ways, his tone during the visit to Delhi was mellowed down. He not only showed respect to Indo-Russian relationship but also said that Russia could win this war which symbolises the acceptance of truth contrary to American narrative. Mr Johnson has a reason to do so. Also Read - Let Afghan Girls Return to Secondary School: India And UK to Taliban After PM Modi-Johnson Meet

War always comes with a big cost. Unlike America, Europe is directly involved in the conflict and hence United Kingdom too is paying a price to it. Britain’s almost 50% trade happens within the European Countries and in the light of Russian-Ukraine war, the country will have a serious adverse effect on its economy the tell-tale signs of which are already visible and there is a section in the British society which is terming this effect because of American Imperialism due to which European countries are suffering now. Also Read - 'The Butcher': Who is General Aleksandr Dvornikov, The Russian Commander Credited For Turnaround in Ukraine War?

Over last several decades, NATO has served as a tool of Washington DC where the cost was paid by other countries and people in Britain are realising it now. There have been several examples where NATO was fighting a war for America and where the interests of other countries got involved, America did not provide official NATO backing. An example is “Operation Serval” where French forces were involved in fighting Islamic Terrorists from Mali- Africa in 2013-14.

Despite of being one of the oldest members of NATO, United Kingdom had been part and parcel of almost every NATO campaign. However, in recent two decades or so, the situation is deteriorating and NATO is slowly falling apart. While the organisation does not have any long-term goals or any perspective towards economic development, it has been fighting someone else’s war at the cost of public exchequer and voices in United Kingdom are able to realise it now. Britain which used to be the closest ally of Uncle Sam in NATO has already lost this position.

Since the first referendum for Brexit, the anti-NATO voices in Britain are increasing rapidly. While left wing parties and political groups of Ireland & Scotland have been totally against NATO, there are voices in Labour Party as well as Conservatives who are opposing NATO. In 2017, Young Labour party passed a motion in their annual conference terming NATO as tool to Imperialism. Another poll in 2017 suggested that almost 20% of the UK citizen are against their country joining NATO and there are significant number of parliamentarians like Jeremy Corbyn in London who are prominent voices against NATO.

There are speculations that in future NATO will be used as a tool to suppress China and America is already moving ahead in that direction. If such thing becomes a reality, it will be a economic doomsday for not only United Kingdom but also for entire European Union. With the current Russia-Ukraine conflict, the world is slowly watching the emergence of an Anti-US coalition which is nothing but a result to counter American hegemony in the world.

Power Corridors in London have been engaged in debate as what should be Britain’s role in NATO and how should the country get benefitted from it. British economy is contracting rapidly firstly due to Brexit and then due to COVID Pandemic and it is difficult for them to comply with the NATO targets of defence budgets. Similarly, United States has fought conflicts all over the world and established itself as a major exporter of defence equipment’s and war machines while despite of sheer technical advantage, Europe and United Kingdom are lagging.

Currently, when United Kingdom has to establish itself as an economic power, bilateral relations and financial goals are of utmost importance and that’s why Prime Minister Boris Johnson is here in Delhi. He is not only talking of a free trade agreement with India but also on various bilateral trade aspects including Foreign Direct Investment and building an economic alliance with India and if we compare his statements with that of American Deputy NSA Duleep Singh who visited India few days back, we see a stark difference.

United Kingdom is able to realise now that if it has to stay in NATO, it has to think beyond American Interests for its own future, economic future while keeping itself away from fighting the conflict of others.

(Amit Bansal is a Defence Strategist with keen interests in International Relations and Internal Security. He is also an author, blogger and poet.)

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of India.com. The writer is solely responsible for any claims arising out of the contents of this article.