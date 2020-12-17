New Delhi: The glamorous vistadome coach at Shimla railway station, which provides its customers with a picturesque view through the see-through glass rooftop, is back on the tracks as it resumed operations on Wednesday after eight long months due to COVID-19 pandemic. The Kalka-Shimla special train was discontinued in March this year due to the coronavirus-infused lockdown. Also Read - 5 Must-Visit Places In And Around Manali

On the first day, the vistadome train saw less than 10 passengers as the train started from Kalka station in Himachal Pradesh at 7 AM. However, railways officials said they hope the business will be picked up soon as it is a major tourist attraction.

"It provides almost an uninterrupted journey to tourists as it barely halts for 10 minutes at Barog and doesn't stop anywhere else. In view of the Christmas and New Year tourist rush, it has been timed to provide connectivity to Howrah Mail at Kalka," an official noted.

The glorious journey along the rail line from 640 metres above sea level at Kalka to the lofty heights of Shimla at 2,060 metres takes one’s breath away, as the train meanders through deep ravines, a verdant forest of pine, deodar, oak and the magnificent scenery of the Shivaliks.

It also featured on the UNESCO’s world heritage railway track in December 2019 and offers a seating capacity of up to 100 people. A single journey of the red-coloured first-class train costs Rs 630 per person.