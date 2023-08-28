Home

2-Year-Old Baby Stopped Breathing, Had A Cardiac Arrest On Flight And This Is What Happened Next

A two-year-old on a Vistara flight from Bangalore to Delhi, had a cardiac arrest and was not breathing. Five doctors from AIIMS Delhi who were on board, made efforts to save the baby. Know what happened next..

New Delhi: A Vistara flight going to Delhi from Bengaluru had a medical emergency due to which the flight was diverted to Nagpur; a two-year old baby had stopped breathing and had a cardiac arrest. According to AIIMS, a two-year old cyanotic female child who was operated outside for intracardiac repair was unconscious and cyanosed onboard the Bangalore to Delhi flight on Sunday evening in Vistara Airline flight UK-814.

AIIMS Delhi Doctors Save Life Of Baby On Board

Five doctors of AIIMS Delhi were on board and they saved the life of the baby. The team of doctors included an anesthetist and cardiac radiologists who were all coming back from a conference of the Indian Society for Vascular and Interventional Radiology. The photographs and details have been shared by the official account of AIIMS Delhi, on social media platform ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter).

Here’s What Happened Next

According to AIIMS, a two-year old cyanotic female child who was operated outside for intracardiac repair was unconscious and cyanosed onboard the Bangalore to Delhi flight on Sunday evening in Vistara Airline flight UK-814. Following a distress call, five doctors from AIIMS who were onboard, immediately examined the child, the premier institute said on Monday.

“The child’s pulse was absent and was not breathing. On air immediate CPR was started and with limited resources, using skilled work and active management by team successfully IV cannula was placed , oropharyngeal airway was put and emergency response was initiated by whole team of residents on board- and the baby for brought to ROSC (return of spontaneous circulation),” the AIIMS said.

It said, “It was complicated by another cardiac arrest for which an AED (automated external defibrillator) was used. For 45 mins, the baby was resuscitated and flight was routed to Nagpur.” On reaching Nagpur, the child was handed over in stable hemodynamic to the pediatrician, added AIIMS.

In the last few days, a couple of medical emergencies happened in flights and they were diverted to Nagpur. An IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Ranchi was diverted to Nagpur when a passenger fell ill and vomited blood on flight, the 62-year old was rushed to a hospital in Nagpur for medical assistance, but could not survive.

