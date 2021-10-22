Indore: A Delhi-bound Vistara flight was on Friday diverted to Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore after a passenger complained of breathlessness and fainted.Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown: Bommai Govt Makes Big Announcement, Plans to Relax Curbs For Commercial Establishments, May Open Borders

Speaking to news agency PTI, an airport official said that the Vistara flight UK-818, which took off from Bengaluru, landed in Indore at 9.30 PM on Thursday and the passenger was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.

"Manoj Kumar Agrawal, who was travelling in Vistara's flight, complained of breathlessness and fainted. The Bengaluru-Delhi flight landed under medical emergency around 9.30 PM at Indore airport after being diverted," the airport's in-charge director Pramod Kumar Sharma said.

As per the updates, the air passenger was rushed to Banthia Hospital in Indore, where doctors declared him dead after examination.

“Agrawal succumbed on way to hospital from the airport and looking at his condition, it appears that he must have suffered a heart attack,” director of the hospital, Dr Sunil Banthia, said.

Giving further details, an aerodrome police station official said that Agrawal belongs to Delhi and after post-mortem, his body will be handed over to his family.