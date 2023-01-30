Home

Two Ahmedabad-Bound Vistara Flights Diverted Due to Low Visibility

Two Ahmedabad-bound Vistara flights have been diverted due to low visibility on Monday morning, informed the airlines.

Vistara/ File Photo

New Delhi: Two Ahmedabad-bound Vistara flights have been diverted due to low visibility on Monday morning, informed the airlines. While one flight from New Delhi was diverted to Rajasthan’s Udaipur due to low visibility, the other Mumbai-Ahmedabad flight was diverted back to Mumbai itself.

Taking to Twitter, the airlines shared its diversion updates. It wrote, “Flight UK939 from Mumbai to Ahmedabad(BOM-AMD) has been diverted to Mumbai due to low visibility at Ahmedabad Airport and is expected to arrive in Mumbai at 09:00 am Please stay tuned for further updates.”

In yet another update, Vistara informed, “Flight UK959 from Delhi to Ahmedabad(DEL-AMD) has been diverted to Udaipur due to low visibility at Ahmedabad Airport and is expected to arrive in Udaipur at 09:10 am. Please stay tuned for further updates.”

#DiversionUpdate: Flight UK959 from Delhi to Ahmedabad(DEL-AMD) has been diverted to Udaipur due to low visibility at Ahmedabad Airport and is expected to arrive in Udaipur at 09:10 am. Please stay tuned for further updates. — Vistara (@airvistara) January 30, 2023

#DiversionUpdate: Flight UK939 from Mumbai to Ahmedabad(BOM-AMD) has been diverted to Mumbai due to low visibility at Ahmedabad Airport and is expected to arrive in Mumbai at 09:00 am Please stay tuned for further updates. — Vistara (@airvistara) January 30, 2023

Earlier on January 19, a Vistara flight en route to Bhubaneswar was diverted to Kolkata due to low visibility. The flight landed at Kolkata Airport at 9.30 am on Thursday, informed the airlines on Twitter.

Flight UK543 scheduled to reach the Odisha capital from Mumbai, Maharashtra, was diverted to the West Bengal capital because of dense fog.

“Flight UK543 from Mumbai to Bhubaneshwar (BOM-BBI) has been diverted to Kolkata (CCU) due to low visibility at Bhubaneshwar airport and is expected to arrive in Kolkata at 09:30 hours. please stay tuned for further updates,” tweeted Vistara airline’s official Twitter handle.