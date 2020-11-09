Vistara, on Monday, launched its services between Delhi and Dehradun, marking its entry into the state of Uttarakhand. The airline said that it will operate three flights a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. Vistara is the first and only airline to offer premium economy class of travel between Delhi and Dehradun, in addition to business and the economy class. Also Read - Need to Strictly Enforce Laws to Minimise Air Pollution: Air Quality Management Panel

"The inaugural flight departed from Delhi at 1350 hours today and arrived at Dehradun's Jolly Grant Airport at 1455 hours," the airline said.

"We are pleased to start services to Dehradun, a step that reflects our commitment to densifying our domestic network while we expand our international footprint. We see Dehradun as an important addition to our network, given the nature of air traffic to and from the city, which includes corporate and leisure travellers, SME owners, students, members of the civil society, etc. We are confident that they will appreciate having the choice of flying India's finest airline that also ensures the highest standards in health and safety measures," Vinod Kannan, Chief Commercial Officer, Vistara, was quoted in the release.

During this pandemic, Vistara has been the only Indian carries that has expanded its services to international destinations. The airline, which currently operates to London, has plans to add flights to Paris in Europe.

Seeing the second wave of pandemic, the airlines has deferred aircraft deliveries. Vistara has, during this pandemic, inducted two Boeing 787-9 and Airbus 321. In the release, Vistara also reiterated that the cabin crew wear personal protective equipment (PPE) and avoid all non-essential interaction with passengers.