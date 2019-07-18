New Delhi: Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday allowed the two pilots of Vistara airlines to continue with their duties till the final investigation report comes in. The pilots had earlier issued a ‘Mayday’ distress call due to low-fuel near Lucknow airport while operating a Mumbai-Delhi flight.

In the wake of the incident, the pilots were de-rostered and grounded as per DGCA’s instructions.

“Both the pilots have been permitted by the DGCA to resume their flying duties. However, the final decision regarding them would be taken once the final investigation report comes in,” a source told PTI.

On Monday, the UK944 flight, with 153 passengers on board, had a narrow escape when the pilots diverted the plane from Delhi to Lucknow due to bad weather in Delhi. However, the visibility over Lucknow airport dropped so the pilots started to consider if they should land at Kanpur or Prayagraj airport.

This lead to a low fuel situation because of which the pilots had issued a “Fuel Mayday” call. The pilots then landed at Lucknow airport.

As per DGCA rules, a situation of fuel emergency is declared by the pilot-in-command by issuing “Mayday Mayday Mayday Fuel” call, when the calculated usable fuel estimated to be available upon landing at the nearest airport — where a safe landing can be made — is less than the planned final reserve fuel.