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  • Visuals: Several Injured as heavy crane collapses on house near Kurla Railway track in Mumbai

Visuals: Several Injured as heavy crane collapses on house near Kurla Railway track in Mumbai

A large crane of Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) collapsed near Central Railway tracks in Kurla on Friday.

Written by: Joy Pillai Edited by: Joy Pillai
Updated: August 21, 2026, 8:38 AM IST
mumbai crane collapsed
Visuals: Several Injured as heavy crane collapses on house near Kurla Railway track in Mumbai | Image: ANI

Mumbai Crane Collapse: A shocking incident has come to light from Maharashtra, where a large crane belonging to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) collapsed near Central Railway tracks and nearby structures in Mumbai around midnight on Thursday. According to news agency ANI, as many as 10 people were injured in the incident, and the sound of the collision was so intense that it terrified residents of nearby societies. However, no one is feared trapped, officials said.

BMC PRO Office stated that the mishap took place when the large crane was being mounted using a Poclain machine for the operation.

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“The accident occurred while a crane was being mounted using a Poclain machine for the operation. In this incident, six injured persons were admitted to Sion Hospital and Kurla Bhabha Hospital, and their condition is stable,” the BMC PRO office said.

Following the incident the Central Railway clarified that the crane, which was being used at a nearby MMRDA work site, had fallen and damaged an overhead electric equipment (OHE) of the single line between Kurla and Trombay. Notably, Kurla and Trombay stretch is majorly used to transport goods.

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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