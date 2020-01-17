New Delhi: The Visva Bharati University on Friday announced that it was setting up a committee to probe an incident on its campus last week in which BJP Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta, along with several others, was confined in a room for several hours, where he had come to deliver a pro-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) lecture at the Santiniketan-based.

Visva Bharati vice-chancellor Bidyut Chakravarty, too, was among 70 people locked inside the room in an incident blamed on the CPI(M)’s students’ wing the Students Federation of India (SFI). The incident took place on January 8.

In a statement, the university said, “We have formed a three-member committee, to look into the matter where BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta had said that he was locked in a room with mob outside, at the University, where he was addressing a meeting on CAA on Jan 8. Committee will submit its report within a month.”

In addition to this, the committee will also probe a clash which allegedly took place on January 15, in which two Left-affiliated students were attacked by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) workers.

The BJP Rajya Sabha MP had arrived at the campus on January 8 to address a lecture titled ‘ The CAA-2019: Understanding and Interpretation.’ ‘How does it feel to have a mob attack a peaceful meeting on CAA and intimidation students? This is what is happening to a meeting I am addressing at Vishwa Bharati now. Locked into the room now with mob outside,’ he had tweeted.

The six-hour confrontation, which Dasgupta termed as ‘drama,’ ended ‘without the confrontation that some protesters desperately wanted,’ he had said after finally coming out of the room.

The two students injured in the alleged January 15 clash were among those who had protested against the BJP leader.