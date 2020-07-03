New Delhi: In a bid to shield its urban population from the novel coronavirus, the Tripura government has finalised a programme under which Vitamin C-enriched juice and fruits-especially lemon and pineapple-will be used to this effect. Also Read - Tripura Lockdown News: Complete 24-hr Shutdown on July 5, Emergency Services Allowed

The programme entails distribution of Vitamin C-enriched juice and fruits among the urban population through self-help groups every Saturday. It has initially been finalised only for July, and will cost the state government Rs 1 crore. Also Read - Regular Classes in Tripura Schools to Resume From June 15

“Your body needs to have strong immunity in order to fight coronavirus and for this Vitamin C is known to be effective in strengthening immunity. We are starting Mukhyamantri Corona Immunity Abhiyan (Chief Minister’s Corona Immunity Mission) to make Vitamin C-enriched juice and fruits available to general public,” Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb tweeted.

“In this campaign, which will start on Saturday 4 July, every Saturday from 12 PM to 4 PM, there will be free distribution of pineapple and lemon juice to the public at the urban bodies and subdivision headquarters. It has been procured directly from farmers. So that they can also get help. Distribution will be through self-help groups,” he added.

शनिवार 4 जुलाई को शुरू हो रहे इस अभियान में प्रत्येक शनिवार को 12 से शाम 4 बजे तक शहरी निकायों और सबडिविजन मुख्यालय पर जनता को अनानास और नींबू जूस का मुफ्त वितरण किया जाएगा। इसकी खरीद सीधे किसानों से कि गई है। ताकि उन्हें भी मदद मिल सके। वितरण स्वयं सहायता समूहों के द्वारा होगा। — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) July 1, 2020

Teams of the Nation Urban Livelihood Mission will oversee the scheme’s effective implementation on the ground.

Notably, Tripura grows two juicy varieties of pineapple-called Queen and Kew-which are exported. With a total of nearly 1,400 cases of coronavirus, its tally is the highest in the northeast after Assam.