India’s Longest Train ‘Vivek Express’ to Operate Twice a Week from Today

Guwahati: The nation’s longest train Vivek Express, that connects Assam with the southernmost tip of Tamil Nadu will now begin operating twice a week beginning November 22, a Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR). The Dibrugarh- Kanyakumari Vivek Express, which was flagged off on November 19, 2011, covers a distance of 4,189 km and traverses through nine states in over 80 hours.

Train no. 15906 (Dibrugarh Kanyakumari) Vivek Express which previously used to run on Saturdays, will now operate additionally every Tuesday from November 22, a press release issued by NFR said.

Train no. 15905 (Kanyakumari Dibrugarh) Vivek Express which currently runs only on Thursdays, will now be available even on Sundays from November 27, the release said.