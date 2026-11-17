Child among 2 killed after two-storey building collapses in Delhi’s Vivek Vihar

A man and a child were reportedly killed after a two-storey building collapsed in east Delhi's Vivek Vihar on Tuesday morning.

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New Delhi: An old house collapsed in the Jwala Nagar area, under the jurisdiction of the Vivek Vihar police station in the Shahdara district, on Tuesday morning. According to the reports, teams from the Fire Department and Delhi Police, and ambulance services rushed to the site and rescued 7-8 people. A three-month-old child has lost his life in the incident.

North MCD Chairman Pankaj Luthra says, ” This was a 40- 50-year-old building. A three-month-old child died in the incident.”

Delhi: A two-storey building collapsed in the Jwala Nagar area of Vivek Vihar in Shahdara district https://t.co/w7boh36gwh — IANS (@ians_india) November 17, 2026

The latest incident adds to a long list of tragedies in recent times involving unstable residential and commercial structures across the national capital. To recall, a three-storey under-construction building in Gali Sitara, near Chawri Bazar Metro Station, collapsed on November 5. Subsequently, a massive rescue operation involving the Delhi Police, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Fire Services and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was launched.

Police arrested the building owner, Saimullah alias Ayub, a resident of Delhi. In addition to this, three contractors were also arrested after being apprehended from Sirohi village in Faridabad. According to the police, the construction work underway in a now-collapsed building in Delhi’s Chawri Bazaar area was illegal, and the building was unsafe.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation suspended its Junior Engineer (JE) and Assistant Engineer (AE), and an FIR has been registered against the contractor following the tragedy. This also comes just months after the tragic building collapse in Delhi’s Satya Niketan, which claimed seven lives.

The collapse occurred on the afternoon of September 6. Due to the weekend and concurrent rainfall, students were inside the building at the time of the collapse. A series of other tragic building collapses occurred in the national capital in the past few months.

A portion of a multi-storied building collapsed in north Delhi’s Seemapuri area on October 7. Four people were killed in the incident.

On October 25, an under-construction structure (ground-plus-two floors) in Milan Garden, Harsh Vihar in Northeast Delhi collapsed after an illegal attempt to add an extra lintel/floor caused the lower slab to cave in. A 60-year-old father, Chanderpal, and his 33-year-old son, Vijay Kumar, lost their lives.