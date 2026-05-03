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Vivek Vihar Fire: Nine dead after blaze breaks out in a building in Delhi, fire engines rushed to spot

Vivek Vihar Fire: Nine dead after blaze breaks out in a building in Delhi, fire engines rushed to spot

According to Rajendra Prasad Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Shahdara district, the police received information about the fire early in the morning.

Vivek Vihar Fire (ANI image)

New Delhi: A major fire broke out in a four-storey building in Vivek Vihar, Shahdara, Delhi killing nine people. Several fire tenders are currently at the scene, working to douse the flames. According to Rajendra Prasad Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Shahdara district, the police received information about the fire early in the morning. Fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control.

“A fire broke out in a house in a four-storey building in Vivek Vihar, where casualties occurred on the second floor. So far, 3–4 bodies have been recovered, and the search for the remaining victims is ongoing. We are still conducting search operations. We will inform you once the search is complete,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Shahdara district, Rajendra Prasad Meena said.

“More than ten vehicles (fire tenders) reached the spot. Firefighters rescued around 20 people through the balcony… but I think some people managed to escape from the rear flats… I believe one or two families may still be trapped under the building,” a resident, Charanjit Singh said.

Another resident, Rohit, said that around 12-15 people were rescued while 4-5 are still missing. “A blast in the AC triggered the fire… Around 12-15 were rescued. However, 4-5 people are still missing. The fire started at around 03:13 am… Fire tenders arrived at around 3:35 am… Efforts are being made to extinguish the fire,” he said.



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