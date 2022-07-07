New Delhi: The Indian arm of Chinese smartphone maker Vivo “remitted” almost 50 per cent of its turnover, which is Rs 62,476 crore, mainly to China in order to avoid paying taxes here, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Thursday. The remittances were allegedly made in order to avoid payment of taxes in India by disclosing huge losses in Indian incorporated companies.Also Read - Chinese Directors Of Firm Linked With Vivo Flee India As ED Intensifies Investigation Into Money Laundering Case

As per the federal probe agency, funds worth Rs 465 crore kept in 119 bank accounts by various entities, Rs 73 lakh cash and 2 kg gold bars were seized during the pan-India raids against Vivo Mobile India Pvt Ltd and its 23 associated companies, such as Grand Prospect International Communication Pvt Ltd (GPICPL), on July 5. Also Read - Bus Service Between Siliguri And Kathmandu Flagged Off

It said an ex-director of Vivo, Bin Lou, left India in 2018 after incorporating a number of companies that are now under its scanner, reported news agency PTI. As per the report, allegedly, “employees of Vivo India, including some Chinese nationals, did not cooperate with the search proceedings and tried to abscond, remove and hide digital devices which were retrieved by the search teams.” Also Read - China-Bound SpiceJet Cargo Plane Returned to Kolkata, 3rd Such Incident in 24 Hours

Vivo Mobiles India Pvt Ltd was incorporated on August 1, 2014, and registered in Delhi as a subsidiary Hong Kong-based Multi Accord Ltd. GPICPL was registered on December 3, 2014 at Shimla, with registered addresses of Solan, Himachal Pradesh and Gandhinagar, Jammu.

According to a report by India Today, GPICPL was incorporated by Chinese nationals – Zhengshen Ou, Bin Lou and Zhang Jie with the help of a chartered accountant, Nitin Garg. Interestingly, Bin Lou left India on April 26, 2018, whereas Zhengshen Ou and Zhang Jie left India in 2021. The ED filed a case in February 2022 on the basis of an FIR registered by Delhi Police in December 2021 against GPICPL, its directors, shareholders and certifying professionals on the basis of complaint filed by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

According to the FIR, the company and its shareholders had used forged identification documents and falsified addresses at the time of incorporation. “The allegations were found to be true as the investigation revealed that the addresses mentioned by the directors of GPICPL did not belong to them, but in fact it was a government building and house of a senior bureaucrat,” ED said in a statement.

As per ED’s statement, “another Chinese National Zhixin Wei had incorporated four companies. These entities are Rui Chuang Technologies Private Limited (Ahmedabad), V Dream Technology & Communication Private Ltd (Hyderabad), Regenvo Mobile Private Limited (Lucknow), Fangs Technology Private Limited (Chennai), Weiwo Communication Private Limited (Bangalore), Bubugao Communication Private Limited (Jaipur), Haicheng Mobile (India) Private Limited (New Delhi), Joinmay Mumbai Electronics Pvt. Ltd (Mumbai), Yingjia Communication Private Limited (Kolkata), Jie Lian Mobile India Pvt. Ltd. (Indore), Vigour Mobile India Private Limited (Gurgaon), Hisoa Electronic Private Limited (Pune), Haijin Trade India Private Limited (Kochi), Rongsheng Mobile India Private Limited (Guwahati), Morefun Communication Private Limited (Patna), Aohua Mobile India Private Limited (Raipur), Pioneer Mobile Private Limited (Bhubhaneswar), Unimay Electronic Private Limited (Nagpur), Junwei Electronic Private Limited (Aurangabad), Huijin Electronic India Private Limited (Ranchi), MGM Sales Private Limited (Dehradun) and Joinmay Electronic Pvt Ltd (Mumbai).”

According to the probe agency, these companies are found to have transferred huge amount of funds to Vivo India.