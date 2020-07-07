New Delhi: Exactly two months after 12 people were killed and thousands affected in a gas leak in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam on May 7, the city police on Tuesday arrested 12 people in connection with the case. Also Read - Vizag Gas Leak: Probe Panel Submits Report to Andhra CM, Says Poor Safety Protocol Caused Tragedy

The 12 people who have been arrested, are associated with LG Polymers, gas leak from whose chemical plant caused the tragedy on the day. The leaked gas was identified as styrene.

In a statement, Swaroopa Rani, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Visakhapatnam, said, "Visakhapatnam Police arrests 12 people associated with LG Polymer Company management in connection with gas leakage incident which took place on May 7th that had claimed the lives of 12 people".

A case had been registered against LG Polymers on May 7, on the day of the incident, by Gopalapatnam Police under various sections of IPC at RR Venkatapuram, the village on the outskirts of the city, where the incident took place.

Notably, the police action comes a day after the High Powered Committee, set up by the Andhra Pradesh government to probe the case, submitted its report to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. In its 4,000-page-long report, the committe, headed by state Environment and Forests Special Chief Secretary Neerab Kumar Prasad, blamed the incident on ‘poor safety protocols’ and ‘total breakdown of emergency response procedures’.

Among other things, the committee had also noted that the warning siren facility was ‘not in order’, mentioning at least 36 places where the alarm system didn’t function and siren did not work.