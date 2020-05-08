New Delhi: A day after 11 people were killed and thousands affected after a poisonous gas leak in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam, the National Green Tribunal (NGT)-the country’s top environmental court-on Friday, directed LG Polymers India (LGPI), whose products are made in the plant where the gas leak took place, to pay Rs 50 crore as an interim penalty to compensate for the damages caused due to the incident. Also Read - Vizag Gas Tragedy: 'No Second Leak, Just Maintenance Work,' Clarifies AP Police

The NGT bench, chaired by its chairperson Justice AK Goel, also issued a notice to LGMI, the Union Environment Ministry and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), with regards to the issue, seeking their response before May 18, the next day of the hearing.

Notably, the NGT, which took suo moto cognisance of the case, also constituted a five-member committee to probe the leakage of the hazardous gas, Styrene.

Earlier, on Thursday, in scenes eerily reminiscent of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, horrific videos emerged on social media of people, as well as animals, lying dead on the streets, as well as ditches, after inhaling the poisonous gas; people were also seen collapsing on footpaths as they waited for help to arrive.

The leak took place in the early hours of Thursday at the multinational LG Polymers Plant at RR Venkatapuram village in the city.

The plant is owned by South Korean batter maker LG Chemical Limited.